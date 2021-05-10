Conor McGregor discusses potential purchase of a sports team: “Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure”

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he would be interested in the possibility of buying a football club – with Celtic and Manchester United being at the top of the list.

Over the course of the last few weeks, in the midst of the European Super League chaos that engulfed European football, Manchester United fans have made it clear that they want the Glazer family to sell the club and leave Old Trafford for good.

The protests became so intense that United even saw their scheduled game against Liverpool get postponed as a result of fans making their way onto the pitch.

After McGregor previously made it known that he would be open to buying Manchester United, fans were curious to see whether or not he’s still invested in that idea.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage!

“A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club.”

Scottish giants Celtic are known to have deep Irish roots embedded within the club and while there’s no guarantee McGregor would be able to alter their trajectory, you just know he’d be committed to giving it everything he’s got.

Right now, though, Conor McGregor’s focus needs to be on his training as opposed to any business ventures, with there now being just two months to go until he locks horns with long-time rival Dustin Poirier in their UFC 264 trilogy fight.

