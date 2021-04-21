Conor McGregor expresses interest in buying Manchester United

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has expressed interest in purchasing the football club Manchester United.

On Tuesday the heavily scrutinized plans for a European Super League seemingly fell apart after football fans worldwide came together to protest the idea.

Manchester United was among the teams slated to be a part of the new “Super League”, but after rivals Manchester City and other Premier League teams took a stance against the much maligned plans, ‘The Red Devils’ were quick to follow suit.

Amid the chaos came the announcement that many United fans had been longing for, as executive Ed Woodward resigned from the club.

With rumors now swirling that the current owners, The Glazers, could be on their way out of Manchester, Conor McGregor has expressed his interest in purchasing the club.

‘Notorious’ took to Twitter with the following message.

Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United!

What do you think? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 20, 2021

The Glazers, an American family who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, purchased the Manchester United Football Club in May of 2005. Although they found early success under the leadership of then-manager Alex Ferguson, fans have always been critical of the Glazers for not investing in the club or the pitch.

While Conor McGregor has amassed a ton of money from prize fighting, he would likely need a considerable loan in order to purchase United.

According to reports, the world famous football club would likely come at a selling price in the neighborhood of $4 billion.

Manchester United features a ton of high profile talent on their roster including but certainly not limited to the following players: Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and the currently loaned out Jesse Lingard.

As for the Irish star, Conor McGregor is slated to return to the Octagon on July 10 for a highly anticipated trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

What do you think of ‘Notorious’ expressing interest in purchasing Manchester United? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!