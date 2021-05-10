Jon Jones trolls UFC president Dana White during his Instagram live session

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones trolled UFC president Dana White during his recent Instagram live session.

Jones and the UFC are currently involved in public contract negotiations for a future fight with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Jones has said on social media that the UFC’s initial offer of $8 to $10 million was “way too low” for a fight of this magnitude, and so the UFC and Jones are having a hard time coming to a deal as the promotion does not want to meet Jones’ request of $30 million for the fight. We have seen the contract negotiations play out in public over the last few months and will continue to do so going forward as Jones is one of the UFC’s biggest stars and this is a huge story in MMA.

During a recent Instagram live session held by White, Jones popped into the comments to make a joke about him and the UFC president being best friends. Check it out below.

With Jones apparently pricing him out of the Ngannou fight, for the time being, the UFC has reportedly opted to go with top-ranked contender Derrick Lewis for Ngannou instead in the meantime. It seems like the UFC and Jones are too far apart in money at the moment to make this fight, though considering how big of a fight this can be, talks will continue going forward. It seems likely that Ngannou will fight Lewis first in his next title defense sometime this summer, but Jones could be next in line to fight the winner of that bout if the money can be figured out. Ngannou vs. Jones is the fight that the fans want to see and hopefully, the UFC is able to get it booked.

Do you think Jon Jones and Dana White will be able to strike a deal for the Francis Ngannou fight?