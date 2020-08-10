Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin announce engagement

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor and his long-time partner Dee Devlin are engaged to be married.

McGregor announced this exciting news on Instagram over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram What a birthday, my future wife ! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 8, 2020 at 7:43am PDT

“What a birthday, my future wife,” McGregor wrote in the caption for his post.

McGregor and Devlin have been together since before McGregor ever made it to the UFC. The pair have two young children together.

McGregor, who previously ruled over the UFC lightweight and featherweight divisions, last fought in June, when he delivered a violent knockout victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a welterweight fight. In the lead-up to that victory, the Irishman teased a busy 2020 season, jam-packed with high profile fights. However, on June 6, McGregor shocked fight fans by announcing his retirement from MMA.

Since that retirement announcement, many members of the MMA community have speculated that he will wind up fighting again. However, UFC President Dana White recently divulged that he’s not even considering matchups for the Irish star at present.

“I don’t know if you heard about this, but Conor McGregor is retired,” White told TMZ recently. “I don’t know if you heard about that or not.

“When I’m doing things right now and running the business, I don’t even think about Conor, Conor is retired. As of right here, now and today, Conor is retired. Until Conor tells me differently, I’m not trying to make any fights for Conor.

“Per my contract with fighters, I owe them three fights a year. If I don’t deliver them three fights a year, I have to pay them their money. Conor McGregor is retired.”

While it’s certainly possible Conor McGregor will fight again, it’s clear that he’s currently focused on other aspects of his life, such as his marriage to Dee Devlin, the date and location of which are still unknown.