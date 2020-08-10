Tim Means tops UFC Vegas 6 promotional guidelines compliance payouts

UFC welterweight Tim Means is at the top of the payout list for promotional guidelines following UFC Vegas 6 this past weekend.
The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay comes from a detailed program including outfitting requirements, media obligations and a string of other points that fall under the UFC fighter code of conduct. Prior to it being introduced, payments were submitted under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
As reported by MMA Junkie, the aforementioned Means received the highest payout at $20,000, with the full list being shown below.
Derrick Lewis: $15,000
def. Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000
Chris Weidman: $15,000
def. Omari Akhmedov: $10,000
Darren Stewart: $5,000
def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500
Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000
def. Julija Stoliarenko: $3,500
Beneil Dariush: $15,000
def. Scott Holtzman: $10,000
Tim Means: $20,000
def. Laureano Staropoli: $4,000
Kevin Holland: $5,000
def. Joaquin Buckley: $3,500
Nasrat Haqparast: $5,000
def. Alex Munoz: $3,500
Andrew Sanchez: $5,000
def. Wellington Turman: $3,500
Gavin Tucker: $4,000
def. Justin Jaynes: $3,500
Youssef Zalal: $3,500
def. Peter Barrett: $3,500
Irwin Rivera: $3,500
def. Ali Alqaisi: $3,500
The event on Saturday night continued the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s streak of impressive shows that have taken place in Las Vegas, Nevada during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While some have suggested that now isn’t the time to be putting on events, the UFC has been able to put together an efficient system that appears to be working better than most other sports out there.
However, that didn’t stop headliner Derrick Lewis from letting the world know what he thinks about those who are choosing not to wear masks.
“Going thought the COVID, you really gotta listen. If they tell you you gotta wear a mask, wear a mask. If they tell you you can’t come into this facility or whatever without wearing a mask, (not) touching people, staying six feet apart, just do it,” Lewis said.
“Me dealing with this, it’s like I’m just happy to listen to whatever they tell me to do because of my kids. If God forbid anything happened to my kids or my wife or family and stuff like that. If I get them sick by me being stubborn, I would be pissed for sure.”
What do you think of the promotional guidelines compliance payouts received by Tim Means and the other stars of UFC Vegas 6?