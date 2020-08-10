Tim Means tops UFC Vegas 6 promotional guidelines compliance payouts

UFC welterweight Tim Means is at the top of the payout list for promotional guidelines following UFC Vegas 6 this past weekend.

The UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay comes from a detailed program including outfitting requirements, media obligations and a string of other points that fall under the UFC fighter code of conduct. Prior to it being introduced, payments were submitted under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

As reported by MMA Junkie, the aforementioned Means received the highest payout at $20,000, with the full list being shown below.

Derrick Lewis: $15,000

def. Aleksei Oleinik: $10,000

Chris Weidman: $15,000

def. Omari Akhmedov: $10,000

Darren Stewart: $5,000

def. Maki Pitolo: $3,500

Yana Kunitskaya: $4,000

def. Julija Stoliarenko: $3,500

Beneil Dariush: $15,000

def. Scott Holtzman: $10,000

Tim Means: $20,000

def. Laureano Staropoli: $4,000

Kevin Holland: $5,000

def. Joaquin Buckley: $3,500

Nasrat Haqparast: $5,000

def. Alex Munoz: $3,500

Andrew Sanchez: $5,000

def. Wellington Turman: $3,500

Gavin Tucker: $4,000

def. Justin Jaynes: $3,500

Youssef Zalal: $3,500

def. Peter Barrett: $3,500

Irwin Rivera: $3,500

def. Ali Alqaisi: $3,500

The event on Saturday night continued the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s streak of impressive shows that have taken place in Las Vegas, Nevada during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While some have suggested that now isn’t the time to be putting on events, the UFC has been able to put together an efficient system that appears to be working better than most other sports out there.

However, that didn’t stop headliner Derrick Lewis from letting the world know what he thinks about those who are choosing not to wear masks.

“Going thought the COVID, you really gotta listen. If they tell you you gotta wear a mask, wear a mask. If they tell you you can’t come into this facility or whatever without wearing a mask, (not) touching people, staying six feet apart, just do it,” Lewis said.

“Me dealing with this, it’s like I’m just happy to listen to whatever they tell me to do because of my kids. If God forbid anything happened to my kids or my wife or family and stuff like that. If I get them sick by me being stubborn, I would be pissed for sure.”

