Conor McGregor confirms he will fight at welterweight again: “I will most certainly be going back up!”

Conor McGregor has confirmed that he plans on moving back up to fight at welterweight as part of his future in the UFC.

Throughout the course of his UFC career the Irishman has fought three times at welterweight. He first went 1-1 with Nate Diaz in two enticing 2016 bouts, before eventually returning to the weight class at the start of 2020. In that fight, he dispatched Donald Cerrone with ruthless efficiency in a convincing 40-second success.

In the wake of recent Twitter exchanges suggesting he could fight Kamaru Usman one day, McGregor has made it clear that he fully intends to revisit the 170-pound weight class before he retires – again.

Yes. I’ve always liked how I looked, felt, and performed at 170.

“Yes. I’ve always liked how I looked, felt, and performed at 170. I will most certainly be going back up!”

With a 2-1 record up there it makes sense for McGregor to say he likes how he looks up there but as we all know, welterweight is the land of the wrestling giants. From Usman to Covington and beyond, many wonder whether or not Conor would be able to handle the pressure these guys would inevitably put him under.

For the time being, though, “The Notorious” will be focusing most of his attention on what happens during his upcoming trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July.

That contest will take place at lightweight and if he wins, there’s a good chance he will fight the winner of Michael Chandler vs Charles Oliveira in an attempt to recapture the UFC Lightweight Championship.

But if he loses during International Fight Week, there’s every chance McGregor decides to speed up the process of returning to welterweight.

When do you think Conor McGregor will make his return to welterweight? When he does, do you think he will be successful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!