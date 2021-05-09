Conor McGregor calls out Gregor Gillespie over best fisherman in MMA remarks, Dustin Poirier chimes in

UFC superstar Conor McGregor called out Gregor Gillespie over his “best fisherman in MMA remarks,” and then Dustin Poirier also chimed in.

Gillespie finished Diego Ferreira in the second round of a back-and-forth fight at UFC Vegas 26 that saw “The Gift” return to the win column for the first time in over two years. With Ferreira coming in overweight, Gillespie was already at a disadvantage right from the start of this fight. But he was able to weather the early storm then take the fight into deep waters and finish Ferreira late in the second round for another fantastic performance.

Following the fight, Gillespie once again spoke about his fishing in his post-fight interview. He is known as one of the best fishermen in MMA and constantly speaks about it in interviews. In many ways, while Gillespie is a phenomenal MMA fighter and wrestler, it feels like sometimes his first true love is fishing. So it wasn’t a surprise when, once again, he mentioned the fact that he believes he is the top fisherman in all of MMA. While there are certainly those who would agree with Gillespie, others, such as McGregor, disagree.

Taking to his social media following the fight, McGregor took a shot at Gillespie for suggesting that he’s the top fisherman in mixed martial arts.

This Gregor Gillespie cat is no way in hell the best fisherman in MMA.

After McGregor took to his social media to make the comment about fishing, his rival Poirier also took to his social media, but to jokingly talk about his own type of “hooks.”

On July 10 we will see Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier throw down once again in their trilogy. As for Gillespie, we will see if he is ready to defend his top fishmeran title.