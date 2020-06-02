Conor McGregor condemns “injustice, racism and intolerance” amid George Floyd protests

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has issued a statement amid the ongoing George Floyd protests, condemning the racism and injustice sweeping the United States and the planet.

Floyd, and African American, was killed by a caucasian police officer in Minneapolis last month. The officer was subsequently charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Ever since, the country has been roiling with impassioned protests, as citizens demand an end to the deep-rooted and festering racism that led to Floyd’s killing.

During this turbulent time, McGregor is calling for understanding and unity.

“There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world,” McGregor wrote. “We must really listen and learn from those in pain. Be the example of the change you want to see!! Praying, hoping, and believing everyday that this is all a part of the lords plan to lead us to a better and brighter future ahead. God speed everyone.”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he took on Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in his first fight in over a year. McGregor won his fight with Donald Cerrone by first-round TKO. It took him just 40 seconds to seal the deal with a series of shoulder strikes, a head kick, and a volley of ground strikes.

Prior to his win over Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.