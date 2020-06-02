Full betting odds released for UFC 250

The full opening betting odds have been released for all 12 fights scheduled to take place this Saturday at UFC 250 in Las Vegas.

UFC 250 takes place this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card is scheduled to be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Felicia Spencer. The event also features a number of top-ranked bantamweights going at it, including Aljamain Sterling against Cory Sandhagen and Cody Garbrandt vs. Raphael Assuncao.

The sportsbooks have released the full odds for UFC 250. Check them out below courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC 250 Odds

Amanda Nunes -700

Felicia Spencer +450

Cody Garbrandt -140

Raphael Assuncao +120

Aljamain Sterling -145

Cory Sandhagen +115

Neil Magny -150

Anthony Rocco Martin +130

Sean O’Malley -400

Eddie Wineland +310

Alex Caceres -120

Chase Hooper -110

Ian Heinisch -140

Gerald Meerschaert +120

Cody Stamann -180

Brian Kelleher +155

Charles Byrd -160

Maki Pitolo +140

Jussier Formiga -130

Alex Perez +110

Alonzo Menifield -330

Devin Clark +270

Herbert Burns -275

Evan Dunham +195

Just diving into the odds, you can see that Nunes opened as a massive betting favorite over Spencer, and for good reason. Nunes has been utterly dominant over the past five years, smashing everyone she’s fought along the way at both 135lbs and 145lbs. She’s proven she’s the best female pound-for-pound fighter on the planet and it shouldn’t surprise anyone she’s a big favorite over Spencer in the UFC 250 main event.

Aside from the main event, the one fight fans are looking forward to is Sterling against Sandhagen. The winner of this fight should absolutely be in the mix for the vacant bantamweight belt now that Henry Cejudo has retired. The UFC has already said that Jose Aldo will be fighting Petr Yan next, but considering coronavirus restrictions are changing every day, whoever wins between Sterling and Sandhagen should be ready to make a quick turnaround for the belt just in case. This is a massive fight at 135lbs.

Also on the card are the returns of top prospects O’Malley, Hooper, and Menifield, plus the comeback of former UFC bantamweight champion Garbrandt. Although the card could have used a more important title fight as the main event, it’s still an excellent card overall.

Who do you like for a bet based on the UFC 250 odds?