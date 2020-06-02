Angela Lee shares heartfelt anti-bullying message after death of wrestler Hana Kimura

ONE Championship star Angela Lee has shared a heartfelt anti-bullying message after the tragic death of 22-year-old pro wrestler Hana Kimura, who took her own life last month.

Lee, who currently holds the ONE atomweight title, made her statement on Instagram.

Hey guys, I know there’s a lot going on in the world right now, but today I wanted to talk about something serious that recently happened in Japan.⁣

⁣

There was a young girl, who was very successful. She was a pro wrestler and a tv star and just last week, she took her own life. Her name was Hana Kimura and she was 22 years old, just a year younger then me. ⁣

⁣

Constantly being in the public eye, will put a lot of pressure on anyone. Now add people’s judgements, criticism, ignorant comments, hateful comments… That’s enough to push anyone over the edge. A strong and positive mindset is so important to have. And even when you’re in a good place, notifications, messages and comments can pop up and put you right back into that dark place. ⁣

⁣

“Just ignore them” ⁣

“They mean nothing to you” ⁣

“Be bigger than that” ⁣

“Stay positive”⁣

It’s much easier said than done. ⁣

Because sometimes, you try for so long. To stay positive for so long. That one little thing, can push you over the edge. ⁣

I feel for Hana Kimura. ⁣

I wish I could’ve helped. ⁣

⁣

I don’t understand why people feel the need to spread negativity and ill wishes to another person, whom they have never even met. Your words can uplift and heal someone but they can also knock down and destroy someone. Please, think twice before you speak.

It could save someone’s life. ⁣ ⁣

The team at BJPENN.com stands with Angela Lee in her fight against bullying.