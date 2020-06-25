Conor McGregor believes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s battle with Covid-19 was a “cover up”

Despite his recent retirement announcement the beef between Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remains alive and well.

‘Notorious’ and ‘The Eagle’ collided for the promotions lightweight world title in October of 2018 at UFC 229, with the undefeated Russian emerging victorious by way of fourth round submission.

Ever since then, Conor McGregor has been clamoring for a rematch against his arch nemesis in Khabib. However, the Irishman eventually settled on a welterweight bout with Donald Cerrone for his comeback. That contest occurred at January’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, and saw McGregor emerge victorious in less than a minute.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to square off with Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, but the Covid-19 pandemic threw a wrench into those plans. Instead, Justin Gaethje would replace ‘The Eagle’ on short-notice and wound up putting on a dominating performance against Ferguson to claim the promotions interim lightweight strap.

One of Khabib’s cousins, UFC welterweight Abubakar Nurmagomedov, recently mocked Conor McGregor on Instagram with the following post captioned “This is like the Coronavirus. You can’t breathe.”

Abubakar’s attack on McGregor was rather confusing given the fact that he referenced a world wide disease that his Uncle (Khabib’s father) was recently battling for his life against.

Despite the bizarre choice of attack, Abubakar’s post did receive a rebuttal from Conor McGregor. The Irishman returned fire by suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s “battle with Covid-19” was nothing more than a “cover up” for ‘The Eagle’.

Conor McGregor has claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s battle with COVID-19 was a “coverup” to hide his “lack of activity” and “pulling out of fights.” I’m lost for words. I truly am. What’s your thoughts on this latest jibe in the pair’s never-ending feud? #UFC pic.twitter.com/BrDHrqZtaV — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) June 24, 2020

“I figured it was all just a cover up about Abdulmanap. A cover up to hide the lack of activity and the pulling out of fights and running away. Good luck but remember – Allah sees all!” – Conor McGregor replied.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has yet to respond to the recent accusations made by ‘Notorious’, but it is likely that this latest jab will not sit well with the Russian standout.

What do you think of Conor McGregor suggesting that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father’s battle with Covid-19 was nothing but a cover up? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 24, 2020