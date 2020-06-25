Kenny Florian: Smaller UFC cage ‘greatly favors’ Daniel Cormier in Stipe Miocic trilogy bout

Kenny Florian believes a smaller UFC cage is bad news for Stipe Miocic going into his trilogy bout with Daniel Cormier.

Miocic and Cormier are set to collide once more on Aug. 15. The heavyweight title bout will headline UFC 252 inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The standard size of the Octagon is 30 ft. The one used inside the UFC APEX is 25 ft.

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik revealed that during a conversation with Dominick Cruz, “The Dominator” expressed his belief that Miocic may not be at a disadvantage as most people think due to Cormier having less room to grapple. During an edition of the Anik & Florian Podcast, “KenFlo” didn’t agree with Cruz’s theory.

“For me, I think it’s an advantage for the grappler,” Florian said when discussing Daniel Cormier fighting in a smaller cage. “Always has been. I’d be curious to hear Dominick Cruz’s opinion on that. But again, it all depends if ‘DC’ wants to play the wrestler or if he wants to go out there and try to strike with Stipe like he did in that second fight, which I think was really the beginning of the end for him. I didn’t think that was a good choice but for me, I think it’s a huge advantage for someone like Daniel Cormier.”

Florian went on to say that if Cormier can utilize his wrestling according to plan, Miocic will have a difficult time getting back up to his feet.

“Stipe doesn’t have the room to move in there,” Florian continued when discussing Miocic’s chances against Daniel Cormier. “Who’s the better wrestler between those two? Daniel Cormier. So Stipe not being able to get away, and yes you got the cage to get back to your feet and all that stuff, but if ‘DC’ is doing his job as a wrestler Stipe shouldn’t be able to get up. In fact, the fence could be used in a very positive way. Now I don’t see a lot of people utilizing it in that way but you tell Khabib that that’s a disadvantage for people.”

Florian closed by saying he is convinced that Cormier is the one with the advantage due to the smaller cage.

“I think this greatly favors Daniel Cormier,” Florian said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if ‘DC,’ being the savvy guy and smart guy that he is, really kind of argued for the 25-foot cage, the smaller cage. I think it’s a huge advantage, definitely.”

Do you think Daniel Cormier will benefit from a smaller cage against Stipe Miocic?