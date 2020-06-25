Jorge Masvidal responds to Dana White: “We don’t see eye-to-eye on anything”

Jorge Masvidal has issued a response to Dana White after the UFC president claimed MMA is not a career.

With fighters like Masvidal and Jon Jones saying they will sit out due to fighter pay, White recently stated that being in the UFC is not a career. Instead, it is an opportunity and fighters need to take every opportunity they can get.

“My number one goal always is that I don’t want to layoff any of my employees and I don’t want fighters inactive and unable to compete. You know when you are a professional athlete, you have a very small window of opportunity. A very limited amount of time.” Dana White explained at a recent press conference. “You know, we get into all this money sh*t and stuff that is going on right now. Everybody acts like this is a f*cking career. This isn’t a career. This is not a career. This is an opportunity. Anything can happen in any given moment. Your knee could blow out, your back, your this, your that. Umm, COVID-19 you know? Who the hell knows what is coming down the pipeline. So you have to take every opportunity that you can get.”

Jorge Masvidal didn’t like that explaination from White and took to his YouTube channel to share his thoughts.

“I want to address something actually cause of the Dana White thing. Dana White said the other day and maybe you can explain this, he said this is not a career, this is an opportunity,” Jorge Masvidal said. “I’ve been doing this for 16 years, s**t I’ve had a lot of opportunity, huh? That’s crazy. So, it’s not a career Dana White, that’s interesting to know man. I really think sometimes we don’t see eye-to-eye on anything you f*****g you say, bro. How is this not a career? It’s crazy.”

When asked if he likes Dana White, Masvidal says it is a tough business for both of them and they just have to do their jobs.

“He’s my co-worker. It’s not like I’m going to go hang out with him anywhere anytime soon or anything like that. I don’t have any animosity towards him but I also don’t really like him too much either,” he added. “He has to do his job which is to generate the most money for his company. I got to do my job which is to generate the most money for myself. So, you see where that clashes? We are not always going to see eye-to-eye but I don’t think he’s a devil or this evil f*****g person. I just think he is doing his job and I have to do mine.”

Jorge Masvidal recently said he won’t fight unless he gets paid what he is worth. So, whether or not “Gamebred” and White settle their differences is to be seen.

