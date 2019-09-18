Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier continue to trade barbs on social media

Conor McGregor has teased an imminent return to the Octagon, so he posted a throwback picture on Twitter of him pummelling Dustin Poirier to remind potential opponents who’s boss.

The lightweight fighters exchanged blows in the Octagon at UFC 178, five years ago. McGregor tagged Poirier with a left hook which hurt the American Top Team prospect. He continued to utilize his leg kicks and reach, finishing with a right punch that clipped Poirier behind the ear. McGregor followed up with some hammer fists and secured a KO stoppage win over ‘The Diamond’. McGregor shared a snapshot of the final moments of their UFC encounter 178 on Twitter:

Poirier has come on leaps and bounds since his 2014 appearance against McGregor. He stunned Bobby Green with his striking, eventually loading up and finishing him with a left hook in the first round. He also demonstrated his striking efficiency again against Justin Gaethje and Anthony Pettis. His maturity and growth as a fighter culminated in his unanimous decision win against Max Holloway at UFC 236.

Both McGregor and Poirier’s last performance was against the current undefeated, undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov delivered submission finishes over both adversaries in the later rounds and stepped up his 28-0 record. After Poirier lost at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, he suggested he may retire but is open to running things back with the Irish man:

I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point. — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 10, 2019

I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.

You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. “McGregor’s not next”

Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always!

McGregor is the goal! Always!

Say that now and I’ll think about it.#GoneIn90seconds #NicCage #AJolie — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2019

“I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro,” McGregor wrote in response to Poirier. “You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. ‘McGregor’s not next.’ Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it.”

Conor McGregor’s picture tweet of UFC 178 was a not-so-subtle reminder to Poirier of who won their first fight. Poirier seemed nevertheless unfazed and responded with an eggplant emoji on the tweet, and the quote, “run it back tough guy.”

Run it back tough guy! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 18, 2019

🍆 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 18, 2019

Would you like to see Conor McGregor hash things out against his Louisiana foe in the Octagon? Sound off in the comments below!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/18/2019.