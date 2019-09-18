Cris Cyborg confident Amanda Nunes rematch would go differently

Although Cris Cyborg is no longer in the UFC and recently signed with Bellator, she still hopes she can rematch Amanda Nunes one day.

The two fought back at UFC 232, when Nunes moved up in weight and shockingly knocked Cyborg out in just 51 seconds. Since then, the former featherweight champion and the UFC had arguments over whether or not she wanted the rematch.

Yet, Cris Cyborg assures she wants the rematch and hopes Bellator and UFC can make a cross-promotional fight.

“Nunes is getting ready to rematch GDR [Germaine De Randamie] six years after they first fought. Scott Coker has already said that if an opportunity to rematch Nunes becomes available he is open to it,” Cyborg said to BJPENN.com. “Dana was telling the media he would do a one-fight deal for me to fight Nunes, now he doesn’t even have to call me to make the fight happen, he can call Scott Coker.”

If the two do rematch it would once again be one of the more anticipated fights in women’s MMA. How both fighters would fight the second time around would be interesting. But, if they do get a chance to fight again, Cris Cyborg is confident the rematch would go much differently. For the now Bellator fighter, that would start with controlling her emotions.

“I think fans saw when Stipe Miocic fought ‘DC’ [Daniel Cormier] or when ‘GSP’ [Georges St-Pierre] faced Matt Serra a second time that things can be different during a rematch,” she explained. “I would be more composed during a second fight and would do a better job of controlling my emotions.”

Whether or not the two will ever fight again is to be seen. But, Cris Cyborg wants it to happen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/18/2019.