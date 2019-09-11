Conor McGregor responds to Dustin Poirier

Former two division UFC champion Conor McGregor has responded to Dustin Poirier’s request for a rematch.

After falling short in his quest to dethrone undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242, Dustin Poirier appeared to be contemplating retirement.

However, after taking a couple of days to let the dust settle, ‘The Diamond’ decided that he wanted to return and have a rematch with Conor McGregor.

“I think me and Conor running it back makes a lot of sense at this point,” Poirier wrote on Twitter.

Poirier and McGregor first met in the promotions featherweight division at UFC 178, with Conor McGregor emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Since then, both men have found tremendous success within the lightweight division.

Conor McGregor captured the promotions lightweight belt at UFC 205, scoring a second round TKO win over Eddie Alvarez. He would later vacate the title due to inactivity.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier captured the UFC’s interim lightweight title at UFC 236, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway. ‘The Diamond’ would lose his gold in a title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov this past weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Conor McGregor responded to Dustin Poirier’s request for a rematch earlier this evening on Twitter:

I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.

You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. “McGregor’s not next”

Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always!

McGregor is the goal! Always!

Say that now and I’ll think about it.#GoneIn90seconds #NicCage #AJolie — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 10, 2019

“I fed you to the canvas in 90 seconds bro.“ Conor McGregor wrote. “You should have spoke my name with a bit more respect in that build up. ‘McGregor’s not next’ Motherfucker, it’s McGregor always! McGregor is the goal! Always! Say that now and I’ll think about it. #GoneIn90seconds #NicCage #AJolie”

What do you think of the response from Conor McGregor to Dustin Poirier? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenndotcom September 10, 2019