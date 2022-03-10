Sean O’Malley praises Colby Covington for sticking with it: “He was just a douchebag and not a star, but now he’s a douchebag / star”

Sean O’Malley spoke out about Colby Covington on his ‘Timbo SugarShow’ YouTube podcast after his performance at UFC 272 this past weekend.

In speaking about the main event between Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) vs Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA), Sean O’Malley had this to say about the outcome:

“So impressive what Colby done. He just had to stick with it because no one f**king liked him, still not a ton of people like him but he’s more of a star now.

He was just a douchebag, and not a star but now he’s a douchebag/star. I enjoy watching him. I f**king think he’s a character.”

Sean O’Malley continued and suggested Colby Covington should be on the P4P list.

“He’s got to be pound for pound one of the best. Even though he’s lost to Kamaru. He’s still gotta be up there. Put on a f**king dominant performance. Was actually a really f**king sweet fight.”

Of course it was Colby Covington who defeated Jorge Masvidal last Saturday night. As for what is next for ‘Chaos’, that has yet to be determined. At the post-fight press conference that question was posed to UFC President, Dana White, who responded:

“I don’t know, that’s a good question. We knew tonight, whoever lost, ‘What would be next?’ and ‘Where would they go?’ And I don’t know, sitting right here, right now, I don’t know. On either one of them, even Colby, who won. The thing is too is that after a while no matter how much you hate him (Colby), you’ve at least got to respect him. The guy keeps winning fights and he’s a tough dude.”

