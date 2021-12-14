Just Scrap Radio Ep. 62 with Chris Daukaus, Stephen Thompson, Diego Ferreira, and Andre Ewell

The 62nd episode and final episode of 2021 of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 45.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and seventh-ranked UFC heavyweight, Chris Daukaus (2:19). Next, fifth-ranked UFC welterweight, Stephen Thompson (20:24) joins the show. 12th-ranked lightweight, Diego Ferreira (37:08) then comes on. UFC featherweight, Andre Ewell (50:39) closes out the program.

Chris Daukaus joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 45 main event fight against Derrick Lewis. Chris talks about his incredible rise and why he was surprised when he heard he would be headlining a UFC card against Lewis. He then touches on the state of the heavyweight division and what a win over Lewis does for him. He also gives his pick for Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane.

Stephen Thompson then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 45 co-main event against Belal Muhammad. Stephen talks about his last loss to Gilbert Burns and why it frustrated him. He then talks about the welterweight division and how far he is from a title shot.

Diego Ferreira comes on the program to preview his UFC Vegas 45 fight against Mateusz Gamrot. Diego talks about the injury that forced him out of his October fight against Grant Dawson. The Brazilian talks about his two-fight losing skid and the changes he made to this camp to get back into the win column.

Andre Ewell closes out the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 45 featherweight fight against Charles Jourdain. Andre talks about why he decided to make the move to featherweight and why he is so excited about this matchup. He then talks about the featherweight division and what a win over Charles does for him.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

