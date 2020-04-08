Cris Cyborg says her next fight may be in boxing

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says she is considering taking a boxing match for her next fight and not an MMA fight.

Cyborg is coming off of a destructive win over Julia Budd in Bellator that saw her claim the promotion’s women’s 145lbs belt. It was the fourth major title of Cyborg’s incredible MMA career, having been a former champion in the UFC, Strikeforce and in Invicta FC.

Throughout the years Cyborg has been teasing a move to boxing, and it seems like 2020 may finally be the year when she does so. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cyborg said she is considering taking a boxing match for her next fight.

“I’m training a lot of boxing now. I was thinking about maybe doing my next fight in boxing. We are thinking about (it), we are making a plan, we are training,” Cyborg said.

“I’m training. Let’s see what the opportunities are. Scott (Coker) and I will talk to my management and see what’s the best thing for me.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cyborg compete in boxing. After all, she’s teased a potential move to the ring for years. Now that she’s with Bellator, the odds of Cyborg fighting in another sport have increased, as well. Bellator has a deal with DAZN, who holds numerous boxing events, and so it would be a natural way for her to fight in boxing.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the implications of it, don’t expect Cyborg to be competing in either the cage or the ring anytime soon. It seems likely that if she does fight again it won’t be until the summer at the earliest, and more likely the fall or winter. Whether that’s an MMA or boxing fight remains to be seen.

Would you like to see Cris Cyborg box next or fight in MMA?

