Colby Covington sends threatening message to Jon Anik for his support of Belal Muhammad: “I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad”

Colby Covington has sent a threatening message to UFC commentator Jon Anik for his support of Belal Muhammad.

Anik had recently taken to ‘Twitter’ to show support for Muhammad:

Understand acutely why Colby Covington was the back-up but hard not to feel for @bullyb170! 9-fight unbeaten streak. Hasn't lost in 4-plus years. Just KO'd a previously undefeated fighter. The man deserves his respect and I don't say that b/c he hosts a podcast w/ my twin bro. — Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) March 17, 2023

Of course it is now well known that Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) was the back-up for the Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) vs Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA) main event welterweight bout this past weekend at UFC 286. The result was Leon Edwards scoring a majority decision victory to retain the title over Usman.

UFC President, Dana White, has announced that Colby Covington will get a shot at the welterweight title next.

Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA) has had an impressive 8 wins in a row inside the Octagon, his latest coming via way of TKO against Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) at UFC 280 in October of last year. While ‘Remember the Name’ has been vying for a potential bout with Covington, ‘Chaos’ has dismissed him as nothing but a ‘preliminary fighter’.

Speaking to ‘MMA Fighting’, Covington had some harsh words concerning Belal Muhammad:

“You’re not talking Belal, you’re talking the racist. That guy is so beyond racist, like, everything he does is racist, the guy’s a freaking joke. He’s saying I’m in this position because of my skin color, because I’m white? That’s clear racism.”

Continuing ‘Chaos’ spoke about Jon Anik and his support of Muhammad saying (h/t MMANews):

“And you know who’s hanging out and associating with that racist? Jon Anik. Jon Anik, you know, supports that racism. He’s (Anik) supposed to be impartial, he’s supposed to have that headset, he’s supposed to be an interviewer, he’s supposed to remain impartial… You want to be a cheerleader? Put down the headset, pick up the pom-poms, go on the side, and be a cheerleader… And Jon Anik, dude, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad, just realize you live in Boca (Raton), I live in Miami motherf**ker, you’re not too far from me, so you better shut your f**king mouth. You poke the bear, now you get the bear comes after you.”

Colby SOUNDS OFF on Jon Anik lmao ( @MMAFighting ) pic.twitter.com/56NTfYNIhS — GOATmero 🐐 (@SoldierOfRomero) March 21, 2023

Colby Covington, obviously not mincing words, seemingly has threatened the 44 year old Anik.

What are your thoughts on ‘Chaos’ tirade concerning Jon Anik? Do you feel the 35 year old should get a shot at the belt next?

