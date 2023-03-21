Kamaru Usman drops three spots in P4P rankings following UFC 286

Kamaru Usman has dropped three spots in the P4P rankings following UFC 286.

UFC 286 took place last Saturday, March 18th at The O2 Arena in London, England. Headlining the event was a welterweight bout between Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) and Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA). It was welterweight champion Edwards who defended his title and defeated Usman via majority decision.

It was indeed back-to-back losses for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ who previously had the enviable record of 19 wins in a row in the Octagon. Usman defended his welterweight title five times prior to his KO loss to Edwards in August of 2022 at UFC 278. While hoping to regain the title at UFC 286, it was not to be and now, with the latest published P4P rankings, the 35-year-old has dropped three spots to #8.

The official UFC P4P rankings can be seen below:

UFC MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND RANKINGS

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya +1

6. Alex Pereira +1

7. Aljamain Sterling +1

8. Kamaru Usman -3

9. Charles Oliveira

10. Brandon Moreno

11. Jiri Prochazka

12. Dustin Poirier

13. Jamahal Hill

14. Robert Whittaker

15. Max Holloway

The UFC compiles its official rankings as follows:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Are you surprised to see Kamaru Usman relegated to #8 in the P4P rankings?

Who would you like to see Usman fight next to turn the tides and get back in the win column?

