Just Scrap Radio Ep. 115 with Steven Peterson, Daniel Pineda, and Austin Lingo

The 115th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC San Antonio.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Steven Peterson (1:44). Next, UFC featherweight Daniel Pineda (16:55) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight Austin Lingo (28:46).

Steven Peterson opens up the show to preview his UFC San Antonio fight against Lucas Alexander. Steven talks about why he hasn’t fought since last February 2021 when he lost a split decision to Julian Erosa. He also talks about not knowing his opponent in Alexander and him looking to make a statement. The Fortis MMA product also touches on him missing weight in his previous two times and whether or not he thought about moving up to 155lbs.

Daniel Pineda then stops by to preview his UFC San Antonio fight against Tucker Lutz. Daniel talks about his suspension for amphetamine by the NSAC and his last fight against Andre Fili and having to sit on that. He then chats about getting to face Lutz and whether or not he thought he would get a bigger name. Daniel then talks about fighting close to home in San Antonio and what a win does for him.

Austin Lingo closes out the program to preview his UFC San Antonio fight against Nate Landwehr. Austin talks about his canceled UFC Las Vegas fight due to Ricardo Ramos missing weight by nearly nine pounds. He then talks about how this fight came together, having to stay around 145lbs for two weeks. Austin also chats about what a win does for him and his goal for 2023 after not fighting at all in 2022.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher