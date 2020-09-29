Colby Covington praises UFC president Dana White for “not bowing to the woke mob”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has praised UFC president Dana White for defending him after his recent racism controversy.

Covington was accused of racially insulting 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman when the two had a heated exchange after “Chaos” defeated his long time rival Tyron Woodley in dominant fashion. He also proceeded to go after the Black Lives Matter movement and called Woodley a “communist”.

White was quick to defend the former interim champ, and during a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington praised him for those comments.

“The backlash was not warranted. I gotta say big respect to Dana White for not bowing to the woke mob. Dana White is the only commissioner that doesn’t try and force an agenda down your throat,” Covington said (via LowKickMMA).

“Like, Basketball, NFL, they are trying to force a one-sided agenda down your throat – the woke mob,” Covington added. “They want to force their politics down your throat and you have to accept it and if you don’t we’re not gonna pay you. Dana White is not like that. He’s not trying to limit my free speech. This is America. We have freedoms in America. He’s not telling me what I should and shouldn’t do and he’s OK with which way I wanna go.

“That’s what I love most about Dana White and the UFC as a whole because they don’t limit their fighters freedom of speech and they don’t take away our rights,” Covington concluded. “They let us be who we wanna be. There’s nothing that I said that was racist and there’s nothing that I did that was racist. End of story. Next question.”

Covington knows exactly who he wants next after his win over Woodley, and it seems as if White has already offered him the fight he desires.

“Dana White came up to me after my fight immediately and said, ‘Hey, we want to do you versus Street Judas Masvidal.’ I accepted right on that night, in that minute,” Covington stated. “He knows I’m on board, the UFC knows I’m on board, now it’s just about getting Street Judas Masvidal onboard. That guy is scared. He’s scared of my shadow. If my shadow was around him, he’d be running. So who knows if he’ll show up to the Octagon. I don’t want to have to beat him up in the streets of Miami because I am the King of Miami, but I don’t want to beat him up in the streets of Miami, because if I beat him up there, no one is going to pay his hospital bills. At least if I go out there and expose him in front of the world in the UFC octagon on live television, then he’ll get his medical bills paid for.”

What are your thoughts on the recent comments of Colby Covington?