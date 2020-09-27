Dana White on a potential Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal scrap: “”How do you not make that fight?”

UFC President Dana White weighed in on a potential welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at tonight’s UFC 253 presser.

The former good friends turned bitter enemies, Covington and Masvidal, are both ranked amongst the top of the promotions welterweight division.

Both men have been campaigning for potential rematches with reigning division title holder Kamaru Usman, but Dana White assured fans that despite Covington’s impressive victory over Woodley earlier this month, Gilbert Burns would still be receiving the next title shot against the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ in December.

With that said, both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are in need of an assignment while Burns and Usman duke it out for welterweight supremecy.

‘Chaos’ claimed he was down for a fight with ‘Gamebred’ following his win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11, but suggested that Masvidal would likely run and hide behind a rematch with Nate Diaz.

While Masvidal has yet to react to Colby’s performance or post-fight statements from UFC Vegas 11, he has said in the past that he would like to get his fists on Covington.

When asked about a potential friends-turned-enemies fight between Covington and Masvidal at tonight’s post-fight presser, Dana White had the following to say.

“How do you not make that fight?”

When asked what the meant for a potential BMF rematch between Masvidal and Diaz, the UFC President shared the following sentiment.

“The Nate Diaz fight will always be there.”

Jorge Masvidal (35-14 MMA) was last seen in action at July’s UFC 251 event where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to the aforementioned Kamaru Usman in his bid for the promotions coveted welterweight title.

Prior to the setback, ‘Gamebred’ had reeled off three straight wins – all finishes, over opponents Darren Till, Ben Askren and most recently Nate Diaz.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on September 27, 2020