Former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar shuts down the idea of a UFC return: “That door is closed”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar has shut the door on a potential return to the Octagon in the future.

Upon first entering mixed martial arts, Brock Lesnar didn’t waste any time in rising up through the ranks before eventually becoming a champion in the UFC. Dana White and company knew what a special talent he was and while illness prevented us from seeing him at the very top of his game on a consistent basis, he’s still recognised as one of the biggest stars in the history of the sport.

A 2016 return for UFC 200 had many believing he’d attempt another comeback down the road but unfortunately, it never came to fruition – with Brock himself noting that he can’t picture it happening during a recent interview.

“That door is closed,” Lesnar said. “You know what, Dana White, the Fertitta brothers [Lorenzo and Frank] were exceptional to me.”

“I’m too old,” Lesnar said. “That’s a young man’s sport, and that door is closed. I’m Brock Lesnar, the WWE Superstar.”

Quotes via New York Post

The main focus for the 44-year-old these days is on WrestleMania 38 which goes down at AT&T Stadium next month. At the show, he’ll lock horns with long-time rival Roman Reigns in a unification bout for both the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship.

Many MMA fans won’t be tuning in but even if Lesnar is telling the truth right now, we’ve come to learn to never say never.

