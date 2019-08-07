Colby Covington elaborates on decision not to vote for Trump in 2016

Colby Covington has doubled down on his reasoning for not registering to vote in 2016.

It’s no secret that Covington is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. The UFC welterweight proudly wears MAGA hats and even took a trip to the oval office last year. Recently, it was revealed by Jeremy Botter that Covington actually didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 and has never registered to vote.

James Lynch of theScoreMMA spoke to Covington following UFC Newark. “Chaos” explained why he didn’t feel the need to vote before becoming a Trump supporter.

“Before I just thought that politicians [were] just dirty,” Covington said. “I didn’t vote either side, but growing up my parents had conservative policies. So I always knew that they were conservatives, but I didn’t really like either side. But then as soon as Trump came into office and he showed how he’s making America great again and all the things he’s doing for our economy, all the things he’s doing for our unemployment. He’s just honestly making America great again.”

Covington went on to say that he also questioned how much his vote would’ve actually mattered.

“I saw how much he loved America and how much he’s willing to do to protect it and make it great,” Covington continued. “That’s when I really started showing my support. And people wanna hate on me for not voting, but let’s be honest, in Florida if you went and voted they’re throwing that vote out anyway. So I didn’t honestly think that my vote would’ve ever matter. One single vote, oh what’s one single vote?

“Look at the vocal vote. I’m bringing hundreds of thousands of millions of people and showing people how much I love the Trumps and how much I love and support what he’s doing for our country. So these are a bunch of hypocritical two-faced people that just wanna bring out every little thing and look at all the fake news narratives. That’s just not true. I will be voting in 2020, you have my word on that. But in the past, I definitely didn’t believe in Hilary [Clinton]. She’s a fraud.”

Colby Covington is coming off a decisive unanimous decision victory over Robbie Lawler. The win sets the stage for a UFC welterweight title showdown between champion Kamaru Usman and Covington. The two wasted little time trading barbs at the UFC Newark post-fight show.