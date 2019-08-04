VIDEO | Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman get heated during UFC Post-Fight Show

Colby Covington will receive the next welterweight title shot against Kamaru Usman following his dominant win over Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark.

Covington smothered ‘Ruthless’ with strikes and takedowns for twenty-five straight minutes on route to a lopsided unanimous decision victory.

Following his sensation performance at this afternoons event, UFC President Dana White confirmed that Colby Covington would be receiving the next crack at Kamaru Usman.

‘Chaos’ had some choice words for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ during his post-fight interview and things got even more heated when the pair met up at the UFC post-fight show.

Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) will enter his title fight with Usman on a seven-fight win streak. During that stretch, ‘Chaos’ has scored notable decision victories over Dong Hyun Kim, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and the aforementioned Robbie Lawler.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman (15-1 MMA) will put his fourteen-fight unbeaten streak, along with his welterweight gold, on the line against ‘Chaos’ later this year.

The fight will mark Usman’s first attempted title defense. The Nigerian fighter captured the welterweight title by defeating Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision at UFC 235 this past March.

During his UFC career, Kamaru Usman has scored notable victories over Leon Edwards, Sergio Moraes, Demian Maia, Rafael dos Anjos and the aforementioned “T-Wood”.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 3, 2019