Colby Covington dismisses Jorge Masvidal’s claim to a title shot

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal are the two top contenders in the UFC welterweight division. Both are seemingly right on the cusp of a shot at reigning champ Kamaru Usman, and could conceivably be fighting each other for the title in the near future.

The problem is, they’re good friends and training partners; a dynamic duo like Batman and Robin, according to Covington.

“We are one of the greatest duos in MMA history,” Covington told MMA Junkie recently. “We’re the Batman and Robin of MMA right now. Of course, I’m Batman, and he’s Robin, but it’s a dynamic duo, and we’re doing great things in the sport. But he’s going to sit back while I get my undisputed title shot.”

Covington went on to explain why he deserves a title shot ahead of his good friend.

“Look at his resume; look at mine. He’s on a two-fight win streak,” he said. “He’s 2-2 in his last four fights, so you’re going to give a 50-50 fighter a title shot? That doesn’t really make a lot of sense.”

Colby Covington will return to the cage on Saturday night in Newark, where he’ll battle former champion Robbie Lawler in hopes of clinching his title shot. Jorge Masvidal does not have a fight booked at present, but the two welterweights have stopped training together at American Top Team, sensing that they could soon share the cage.

“No. Jorge and Colby aren’t training together anymore. They are in the gym together at the same time, but they both see the writing on the wall they have to fight each other,” ATT owner Dan Lambert told BJPENN.com recently. “They have gone their own ways in terms of training as they aren’t training together and I don’t blame them as they will have to potentially fight each other soon.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/1/2019.