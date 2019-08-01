VIDEO | Conor McGregor announces Proper No. Twelve has arrived in Canada

Proper No. Twelve, the Irish whiskey created by former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, has already taken Ireland and the United States by storm. Now, it’s poised to do the same in Canada.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Proper No. Twelve has hit shelves in the Great White North, and on Thursday, McGregor made it official himself, toasting Toronto, The Raptors, Drake, and the entire country in a video posted to Twitter.
Oh Canada! @ProperWhiskey has arrived! #oneforall 🇨🇦 @Drake @Raptors pic.twitter.com/ghISWYT0vv
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 1, 2019
“Shoutout to The Six! ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor here,” McGregor said. “Proper Twelve is now available in Toronto and all of Canada. Congratulations to the Raptors and all of you guys on dominating basketball. Shoutout to my man Drizzy Drake ‘The Champagne Papi,’ coming from me, ‘The Proper Don.’ Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey: now all over Canada.”
While McGregor states Proper No. Twelve is available all over Canada, Wednesday’s release clarified that the whiskey is currently available in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Yukon Territory. It is not yet available in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Nunavut, Newfoundland, the Northwest Territories, or Manitoba, but plans are in place to deliver the popular whiskey to these provinces soon.
“I am proud to bring Proper No. Twelve to Canada where many of my fans and friends live. Many thousands of Canadians have asked for Proper, and we have now delivered our delicious blend of golden grain and single malt. This is pure liquid gold aged four years in Bourbon barrels,” McGregor said in an official release.
Conor McGregor does not currently have a fight booked but is expected to return to the cage later this year or early next.
