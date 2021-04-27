Colby Covington claims Kamaru Usman needed PEDs to beat Jorge Masvidal: “I mean, Marty Juiceman, he’s the CEO of EPO”

Colby Covington has claimed that Kamaru Usman needed the use of performance-enhancing drugs to knock Jorge Masvidal out.

On Saturday night at UFC 261, Usman shocked the world when he knocked Masvidal out to retain the UFC welterweight title. Ever since then fans have been questioning whether or not he’s now the P4P best male fighter in the sport, with the general consensus being that he is.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, however, Usman’s former foe and future opponent Colby Covington made it clear that he believes “The Nigerian Nightmare” required erythropoietin (EPO) to get that result.

“No way I’m impressed by that. Did you guys not see how gassed he was at the end of the first round? I mean, Marty Juiceman, he’s the CEO of EPO,” Covington said. “So, I didn’t see anything special. If anything, he needs to find a new chemist, a new scientist to get him some new formulated drugs, because he looked like shit. He was gassed in the end of that first round, he was done. If he’s fighting me in there, he doesn’t last three rounds fighting like that.”

“What did we expect? Street Judas has got what, 20 losses on his record? I mean, the guy’s a joke,” Covington continued. “I’m going to be champion when I beat Marty Fakenewsman in a couple of months, why would I fight a journeyman, a guy who’s on two straight losses, just got knocked out unconscious on the biggest stage. The guy’s fragile, man. He’s got no chin. To be honest, what I make of it is, no commission would approve me fighting him. That would be suicide, man. Look at what Marty just did to him. Can you imagine what I would do to him?”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Mania

