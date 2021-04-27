Jorge Masvidal open to fighting Nick Diaz next time out: “I’m more than willing to throw down”

Jorge Masvidal says he will fight again and would be open to facing Nick Diaz next time out.

At UFC 261, Masvidal suffered a KO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. It served as their rematch from last July where Usman won a decision. Although the result was disappointing for “Gamebred” he says he still has the fire to compete in him.

Due to the KO loss, Masvidal is under suspension and says he won’t be calling anyone out for his return fight. However, one name that does have his interest is Nick Diaz, who is supposedly set to return to the Octagon this year. They were also linked to a fight at UFC 235, and Masvidal knows the storyline is there given he beat Nate Diaz back at UFC 244.

“Definitely, Nick is a stud. If Nick wants to throw down I’m more than willing to throw down. Like I said, I’m going to do it on my time, I’m not taking short notice fights, no matter who it is,” Masvidal said to ESPN on Monday. “I’m not going to do that right now. But, if Nick does want to fight towards the end of this year, what can I say, I’m here. You want to do right for your little brother?

“Let’s go. I heard a lot of interviews that he wasn’t too keen on what I did to his little brother. Neither would I,” Masvidal continued. “I feel for Nick in that situation. I know what I’d wanna do if somebody did that to my little brother. So, let’s go.”

If Nick Diaz is coming back, a fight with Jorge Masvidal makes a ton of sense. The UFC can market it as the older brother getting one back for his younger brother, while for Masvidal, it would be a good bounceback scrap. It could be a five-round co-main on a pay-per-view sometime this fall or winter.

Yet, as of right now, it’s uncertain that Diaz will even return, but Masvidal is more than willing to be his dance partner.

