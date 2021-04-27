Photos | Chris Weidman shares X-rays of broken leg

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman shared a series of photos of his broken leg suffered in his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Weidman suffered one of the most horrific injuries in UFC history when he broke his leg on the very first kick he threw against Hall at this past Saturday’s UFC 261. Immediately after throwing the kick, Weidman went down in pain and the replays show that his leg broke in half. “The All American” was rushed to the hospital afterwards for emergency surgery on his leg, surgery that he says was successful. Taking to his social media in the days following the accident, Weidman posted a series of X-ray photos of his leg.

Before and after X-rays of this nightmare. Special thanks to Dr. Gitlin for performing a successful surgery and being so helpful during the entire process. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Davidson from the @ufc for making sure I was taken care of properly and speaking to these doctors on my behalf. It made me feel so much better having him involved because I know he had my back. The primary concern is the bone punctured through my calf and skin when I put my weight on it, making sure the laceration doesn’t get infected. #recovery #theallamerican

Fortunately for Weidman it looks like the surgery was successful, as it was a brutal injury to watch as a viewer and you can’t even imagine the pain that Weidman was going through himself. The former UFC champion shared an update the day before where he suggested he would need between six and 12 months to recover from the injury and return to the Octagon, though he may take even longer to return given the severity of this injury.

