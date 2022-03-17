Chael Sonnen questions if the “boxing entertainment” experiment is over: “Why isn’t Jake in boxing still the hottest topic out there?”

Chael Sonnen, is questioning if the “boxing entertainment” experiment is over.

Wondering why Jake Paul still isn’t the hottest topic out there in boxing, Sonnen has his own thoughts.

Of course Jake Paul has been in the news as of late posting a challenge to the UFC President on Twitter saying:

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a one-fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

Paul has been trolling Conor McGregor in hopes of setting up a fight with the Irishman and challenging UFC President, Dana White, to make it happen.

Sonnen, speaking on his ‘Bad Guy Inc‘ podcast had this to say:

“The night that Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr., we’re going to call that the inception of the entertainment boxing matches – the exhibition. I told you that night this is going to work. It’s not sustainable, but it’s got a year, it could have as much as a year and a half. It will run its course, it will be another twenty years and someone will drag it out again. It’s an old trick, nobody reinvented the wheel here. But it’s alway a question of how long it will last?”

Continuing Chael Sonnen said:

“Why isn’t Jake and boxing still the hottest topic out there? You could not talk about boxing without talking about Jake. Even if they wanted to dismiss him but Jake is hard to dismiss. But the topic was still there, but I haven’t heard a lot about it and why? Is that experiment done?

Have we reached that 12-18 month part that the smartest mind in the room, me, predicted for you. Is Jake just looking to do something different?

I know Jake has an interest in getting into the promotional side of it. That is an education in of itself. But if somebody’s got some money to burn, you can go ahead and send yourself to school.”

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen that the ‘boxing entertainment experiment’ is done for now? Would you like to see a Jake Paul vs Conor McGregor match-up? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!