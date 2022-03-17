Paul Craig reveals Jamahal Hill’s mom sent him a thank you message shortly after he defeated her son: “You took Jamahal to the next level”

UFC light heavyweight Paul Craig has revealed that Jamahal Hill’s mother sent him a thank you message after their UFC 263 bout.

Back at UFC 263 last summer, Paul Craig recorded one of the nastiest submissions in recent memory when he dislocated the elbow of Jamahal Hill and pulled off a tremendous TKO upset win. The victory took his current unbeaten streak up to five and served as the only loss, to date, on the professional record of Hill.

Craig returns to the Octagon this weekend at UFC London when he goes head to head with Nikita Krylov. If he can secure another impressive submission win, there’s every chance he’ll be just one or two more wins away from a title shot – provided he gets matched up with some top five opponents.

In his pre-fight media commitments, Craig told reporters that he actually received a message from Hill’s mom after their 205-pound showdown.

.@PCraigmma says @JamahalH's mom messaged him after their fight to thank him for helping take Jamahal to "the next level." Full #UFCLondon scrum ▶️ https://t.co/uughTK5jPO pic.twitter.com/VXS4RbLOZh — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) March 16, 2022

“I love Jamahal and I love his team. We still keep in touch, the guys are planning on coming out to Scotland and doing a bit of training. Jamahal Hill’s mum messaged me and was thanking me, it was cool. She messaged me and she’s like listen Paul, I really want to thank you because you took Jamahal to the next level. He was emotionally immature, the same as we all are. We need to feel that loss so we know how much we want victory. If you don’t know a loss then you can’t fully enjoy victory, and she showed me some love.”

Hill scored his biggest UFC win yet just a few weeks ago when he knocked Johnny Walker out cold in the main event of UFC Vegas 48.

Will Paul Craig be able to pick up the win at UFC London this weekend? Where does Jamahal Hill go from here?