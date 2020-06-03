Photo | Check out all the upcoming UFC matchups in June, July and August

Take a look at all of the upcoming matchups confirmed for June, July, and August in a new graphic showcasing what fights the UFC currently has in the works.

MMA reporter Marcel Dorfff of MMADNANL put together a list of all the fights scheduled to take place at UFC events on the following dates: June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25 and August 1. All of these events are scheduled to take place at the UFC Apex. You can see all of the confirmed upcoming fights on the list below.

Since more people asked for it. Might do this weekly now All UFC fights so far for June, July & August.

Black: Done deal as far as I'm concerned.

Red: Verbally agreed or confirmed by one fighter.

Green: Confirmed Main Events & Co-Main Events.#UFCVegas #UFCAPEX #UFC250 #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/rMgi8HGAdM — MaRCeL DoRFF 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) May 31, 2020

UFC 250 is 100 percent official with all 12 of the fights on that list. The event takes place this Saturday night and the oddsmakers recently released the complete betting odds for the card, including the main event fight between UFC women’s featherweight champion Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer. This is actually one of only two title fights the UFC has booked right now for the entire summer, though things are changing every day. The other title fight sees Joseph Benavidez rematch Deiveson Figueiredo in July for the 125lbs belt.

Other than Nunes vs. Spencer, the other UFC main events in June include Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo, Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov, and Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker. In July and August, we don’t have any confirmed main events aside from Benavidez vs. Figueiredo 2. It seems likely looking at the list of upcoming fights that the UFC will fill the pay-per-view main events in those months with title fights at welterweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight, but at this point, we are still waiting for announcements.

Looking at the current slate of fights, you have to give the UFC credit for putting together the majority of these matchups on short notice, and there are some really fun fights coming up in the next few months. But it’s hard not to want more. Hopefully, the UFC is able to get things sorted out with some of their biggest stars like Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic, and Kamaru Usman and get them back in the cage for title defenses in the coming months.

Which of these upcoming UFC events are you most excited to watch?