Gilbert Melendez says Nick Diaz is training again

One of the most popular fighters in the UFC may be on his way back to the Octagon. The last time we saw Nick Diaz fight was in January 2015 where he suffered a decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183. The bout was later ruled a no-contest, this after both men failed drug tests.

It’s been over four years since then and we haven’t heard much fight news from the Diaz camp. There were rumors of a Jorge Masvidal matchup back at UFC 235 in March, but that fight never happened. We continue to wait and see if Nick Diaz will ever return, and now, finally, it appears there’s some light at the end of the tunnel.

According to Diaz’s long-time teammate Gilbert Melendez, “The Stockton Bad Boy” is back in training.

“Nick is back in Lodi. He’s a ninja. I have a feeling he’s getting ready. I don’t know what for. It could just be for himself personally, but I think he might be getting into shape and getting back into a routine of training,” Melendez told Gareth A. Davies in a long-ranging interview for Fighters Only Magazine.

Despite having not fought in over four years, fans still routinely ask for the whereabouts of Nick Diaz. He hasn’t won a fight since a 2011 decision win over BJ Penn at UFC 137, but Diaz remains one of the most popular fighters in the sport. His return to the Octagon would be absolutely massive, and even though Melendez couldn’t say for sure if he was training for a fight, the fact Nick Diaz is getting back into a training routine can only be seen as a positive sign.

Nick’s brother Nate fights at UFC 241 later this summer against Anthony Pettis. If Nick is part of Nate’s corner for that fight as you’d expect him to be, you’d better believe he’ll be getting asked if the rumors of a possible comeback are true.

