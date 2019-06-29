Cris Cyborg fires back at Dana White for suggesting she turned down a rematch with Amanda Nunes

It has been over six months since Amanda Nunes shocked the world by knocking out Cris Cyborg in just 51-seconds at UFC 232 in Los Angeles.

After becoming the first female ‘champ champ’ in promotional history, Nunes declared that she was not interested in having an immediate rematch with Cyborg.

UFC President Dana White agreed with ‘The Lioness’, and opted to book Nunes to defend her bantamweight championship against Holly Holm on July 6 at UFC 239.

While Cris Cyborg was very vocal in her desire to receive an immediate rematch with Nunes, the Brazilian recently accepted a fight with Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 in Edmonton which takes place July 27.

Now, ahead of International Fight Week, the brash UFC boss raised eyebrows when he claimed that Cris Cyborg had actually turned down an offer to rematch Amanda Nunes.

“What Nunes really wants is a rematch with Cyborg,” Dana White proclaimed. “I said that the other night and Cyborg goes crazy. Whatever. You know, we offered that fight and Cyborg turned it down.”

White’s statement did not sit well with Justino, who promptly called “bullshit” on the UFC President’s claim with the following video.

If we are suppose to be business partners and building trust so that we can work towards a new deal Let’s stop the lies. @danawhite @paradigmsm #CyborgNation @ufc @espnmma @Amanda_Leoa pic.twitter.com/u9B2BOKXwO — Cris Cyborg on Youtube (@criscyborg) June 28, 2019

“UFC never gonna give me the rematch if (I don’t) sign new deal,” Cris Cyborg said. “This is number one bullshit.”

“If we are suppose to be business partners and building trust so that we can work towards a new deal let’s stop the lies.” Cyborg wrote in the Tweet.

Cris Cyborg (20-2 MMA) has one fight left on her current UFC deal and then plans to test the open marked.

The 33-year-old has captured world titles in Strikeforce, Invicta FC and the UFC during her illustrious mixed martial arts career.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com June 29, 2019