Jon Jones reportedly arrested, charged with several offenses including battery domestic violence

UFC superstar Jon Jones was reportedly arrested and has been charged with several offenses, including battery domestic violence.

Jones was in Las Vegas for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night, where his 2013 battle against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC HOF. Jones even spoke to the media after the event and seemed to be in good spirits as he spoke about his optimism about fighting for the UFC heavyweight title in 2022. However, it appears as though something happened after Jones left the Hall of Fame ceremony.

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported that Jones was arrested on early Friday morning by Las Vegas PD. According to Raimondi, Jones was charged with battery domestic violence, and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. There are few other details available at this time.

Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 24, 2021

Jon Jones was arrested early Friday morning by the Las Vegas Metro PD, a police spokesperson told ESPN. Jones is being charged with battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. More info coming to @espn.

This is, of course, far from the first time that Jones has been in trouble with the law. It’s not the first time that he has been arrested and it’s not the first time that he has been charged with breaking the law. However, it’s the first that we’ve heard from Jones getting in trouble in quite some time, and it’s obviously very disappointing news in the wake of Jones being in Las Vegas to settle his differences with the UFC and get back in the cage.

As more details become available we will let you know the latest on Jones. MMA reporter Damon Martin has also shared some more additional details on Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas.

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday morning on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle According to court records, Jones is currently still in custody. Full story coming to @MMAFighting First reported by @marc_raimondi pic.twitter.com/YfF1DHN6bp — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 24, 2021

Be sure to stay tuned to BJPenn.com for all the latest MMA news.