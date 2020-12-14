Cody Garbrant calls out Henry Cejudo to fight on March 6, ‘Triple C’ responds

Cody Garbrandt called out fellow former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo following last night’s UFC 256 event in Las Vegas.

Yesterday’s pay-per-view fight card was headlined by a flyweight title fight featuring reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo taking on challenger Brandon Moreno. The result was one of the greatest fights in promotional history, as Figueiredo and Moreno went to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes.

The thrilling contest was ultimately ruled a majority draw and thus an immediate rematch will now be booked, according to UFC President Dana White.

Cody Garbrandt was slated to make his flyweight debut against Deiveson Figueiredo at last months UFC 255 event, but was forced to withdraw from the contest due to a bicep injury.

‘No Love’ had hoped to fight the winner of last night’s Figueiredo vs. Moreno matchup, but with an immediate rematch now being booked he has turned his attention to former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo.

‘Triple C’ retired from mixed martial arts immediately following his stoppage win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. However, since making his stunning announcement, Cejudo has consistently flirted with the idea of a possible return to the cage.

With that said, Cody Garbrandt attempted to lure Henry Cejudo back out of retirement yesterday evening with the following challenge.

“Hey Henry Cejudo looks like it’s us March 6th pick the weight class.. UFC.” – Garbrandt wrote on Twitter.

It did not take long for Cody to receive a response from Henry, but it clearly wasn’t what he was hoping for.

Nice try Cody. But you know if I come back it’s for gold. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆😘 https://t.co/CkMKRfDEre — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 14, 2020

“Nice try Cody. But you know if I come back it’s for gold.” – Henry Cejudo responded.

Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA) was most recently seen in action at June’s UFC 250 event where he scored a nasty knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao. That victory snapped a three-fight losing streak for ‘No Love’, as the former bantamweight title holder had previously suffered stoppage to TJ Dillashaw (x2) and Pedro Munhoz.

