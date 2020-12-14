Video | UFC drops ‘Poirier vs McGregor 2: Ready for War’ promo

The UFC has officially dropped the promo video for UFC 257: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, titling it “Ready for War.”

On January 23, 2021, at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, Poirier and McGregor meet for the second time nearly seven years since their first bout at UFC 178 in September 2014, back when both men fought as featherweights. McGregor won that fight by knockout and went on to become the featherweight champion, and later the lightweight champion, not to mention a global superstar. Poirier, meanwhile, has continued to be a top contender in the lightweight division in the years since then.

With a potential lightweight title shot on the line next month, check out the promo trailer that the promotion released ahead of UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor 2.

Poirier vs. McGregor is one of the biggest fights coming up in combat sports in general, and easily the biggest fight the world’s leading MMA promotion, the UFC, has on its upcoming schedule in 2021 thus far. McGregor is one of the biggest superstars in all of sport, and he has proven himself to be a massive pay-per-view draw time and time again. As for Poirier, he’s quite simply one of the most elite lightweights in the sport today. This fight has the potential to be incredible and it’s a must-watch for fans.

Should McGregor win, one would assume the matchmakers would try and book him against Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch should UFC president Dana White be able to convince the Russian champion to come back and fight again. Should Poirier win, he would also be in the running for a title shot, but he fought Nurmagomedov just last year so perhaps the champ wouldn’t be interested in running it back so soon. Ultimately, it depends on how this fight goes and how the winner gets the victory.

How excited are you for UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor?