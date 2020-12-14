Khabib Nurmagomedov predicted Tony Ferguson was “finished” prior to being dominated by Charles Oliveira at UFC 256

A clip of Khabib Nurmagomedov claiming that Tony Ferguson was “finished” as a fighter immediately began circulating the internet following UFC 256.

The UFC’s former interim lightweight champion, Ferguson (25-5 MMA), returned to the Octagon in last night’s pay-per-view co-headliner against surging division contender Charles Oliveira (30-8 MMA).

The bout marked Tony’s first since suffering a brutal TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. Following Ferguson’s beatdown at the hands of ‘The Highlight’, Khabib Nurmagomedov told ESPN that ‘El Cucuy’ was “finished” as a top level fighter.

“Tony Ferguson is finished now,” Nurmagomedov said. “He’s gonna come back, and someone gonna beat him again, I believe. Because when you take damage like this, you’re never going to be the same. Never. Even if you’re Tony Ferguson.”

While many fans and analysts initially disputed Khabib’s claim, citing the fact that Tony Ferguson was previously on a twelve-fight win streak prior to being TKO’d by Gaethje, last night’s UFC 256 co-main event result had some jokingly dubbing the undefeated Russian as ‘Mystic Khabib’.

Charles Oliveira was able to dominate Tony Ferguson for all three rounds at UFC 256, nearly finishing the fight with a nasty armbar at the end of round one. In the end ‘Do Bronx’ was awarded a lopsided unanimous decision victory, marking his eighth win in a row.

Tony’s performance on Saturday night certainly echoed the previous comments made by his longtime rival in Khabib Nurmagomedov. Even Dana White seems unsure as to what should come next for the former interim champ.

One thing that the UFC President did seem certain of was that the ship has now sailed on a potential grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Do you agree with ‘The Eagle’ that ‘El Cucuy’ is “finished” as a top level fighter? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 13, 2020