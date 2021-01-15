Cody Garbrandt names the three opponents on his hit list

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt named the three fighters on his hit list, including the man who took his belt, TJ Dillashaw.

Garbrandt is set to make his return to the Octagon in the next couple of months after missing the last six months of action due to injuries, not to mention a rough case of COVID-19. We last saw “No Love” at UFC 250, where he knocked out Raphael Assuncao. That win earned him a title shot at 125lbs, but he wasn’t able to make it to the fight, and the flyweight division looks very different now. That’s why Garbrandt has said that he plans on returning as a bantamweight in his comeback.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Garbrandt said that he’s focused on getting back into the Octagon this spring, and when he does, he has three names on his hit list. The first name is Jose Aldo, the former UFC featherweight champion who Garbrandt recently called out for a fight. Next up is Deiveson Figuerido, the UFC flyweight champion. And last is Dillashaw, who knocked him out twice before testing positive for PEDs.

“My hist list is Jose Aldo. Deiveson Figueiredo, and TJ Dillashaw. But he’s gotta prove himself. He’s gotta prove he can fight clean,” Garbrandt said.

Garbrandt still holds a grudge against Dillashaw after he lost twice to him and then saw his rival test positive for PEDs. In the interview, Garbrandt trashed Dillashaw for using PEDs, slamming him as a cheater and saying he disrespected the sport. That’s why he’s last on the hit list after Aldo and Figueiredo, who are two clan fighters.

“I don’t think TJ deserves to come right back in the mix. For a lot of reasons. You cheated the sport, you disrespected the sport. You have to respect this game. I didn’t respect this game and look at what happened to me. I got knocked the f*ck out in three straight fights because I wasn’t disrespecting the game. You were doing something that’s the worst you can do. We aren’t hitting balls, we’re in here fighting people,” Garbrandt said.

“This dude is giving himself the unlimited advantage of cardio, which in a fight is the ultimate (advantage). Dude, if you don’t get tired, you don’t stray away from the gameplan. I’m not sitting here crying over spilled milk but eff that dude. He doesn’t get to come in here and call the shots.”

Who do you want Cody Garbrandt to fight next?