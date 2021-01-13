Cody Garbrandt targeting Jose Aldo fight for April return to the Octagon

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is targeting an April matchup with legend Jose Aldo for his return to the Octagon in 2021.

Garbrandt snapped a three-fight losing skid at UFC 250 in June 2020 when he KO’d Raphael Assuncao in a devastating fashion. The UFC matchmakers then booked Garbrandt in his 125lbs debut against UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255, but an injury to his arm combined with a rough battle with COVID-19 led to Garbrandt losing his flyweight title shot. Instead, Alex Perez fought Figueiredo and suffered a first-round stoppage loss while Garbrandt watched from home.

Finally healthy, Garbrandt hopes to get back into the Octagon in the next coming months, but his return bout is likely going to be at 135lbs. Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, Garbrandt said that while Figueiredo and rival Brandon Moreno have their rematch, he wants to stay busy and that’s why he called out the legend Aldo.

Cody Garbrandt is targeting a bout with Jose Aldo in April. He expects that the flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will also take place in April. He did not want to wait roughly eight months for a flyweight title shot without competing. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) January 13, 2021

With this callout of Aldo, Garbrandt joins the likes of his longtime rival TJ Dillashaw and top bantamweight contender Rob Font in calling Aldo out. It seems like Aldo, who just picked up his first bantamweight win when he defeated Marlon Vera via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 17, is a very popular target these days for callouts. After all, he’s a huge name and a legend of the sport, and beating him could earn someone a title shot at 135lbs, so it makes sense that he’s a target.

Given both men reside in the top-10 of the UFC bantamweight division, Garbrandt vs. Aldo certainly makes a lot of sense for their respective next bouts, but it will ultimately come down to what the UFC matchmakers decide to do. It’s possible they also like this matchup — and who wouldn’t, given that it pits two dangerous strikers with KO power against each other — but they may want to give Garbrandt something else. Regardless, don’t look for “No Love” to come back 10lbs lighter as a flyweight. He’s gunning for the top bantamweight contenders, and Aldo is next on his list.

Do you want to see the UFC book Cody Garbrandt vs. Jose Aldo?