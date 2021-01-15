Video | Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White sit down for meeting

UFC President Dana White and undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finally sat down for a long-awaited meeting on Friday.

See the pair sitting down for their talk below:

The meeting between @TeamKhabib and Dana White is going down 👀 (via @danawhite) pic.twitter.com/CnRjvlzEWV — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2021

Nurmagomedov last fought in October, when he picked up an impressive, second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje, pushing his record to 29-0 in the process. In his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Nurmagomedov surprised viewers by announcing his retirement from MMA.

“This was my last fight,” a visibly emotional Nurmagomedov said. “Today’s my last fight in the UFC.”

Despite this announcement from Nurmagomedov, White has made no secret of the fact that he intends to push the Russian to fight again—even if it’s just for one more fight.

“I’m obviously meeting with him because I think that he should fight again,” White told ESPN recently. “Look at what he did to Justin Gaethje. Look at what he’s done to every opponent he has faced. I think he should fight again and I’m going to press him as hard as I can for one more. ”

“It’s going to be a five-minute conversation,” White added in a subsequent interview with MMA Junkie, previewing his meeting with Nurmagomedov. “It’s yes or no. It’s yes or no.

“When I left Abu Dhabi last time, and Khabib and I were texting, we went back and forth on why I think he should keep fighting,” White added. “He was super emotional coming out of that fight [with Gaethje]. He’s had time now to rest, think about it, all the other things. This is going to be a five-minute conversation. … I think he’ll fight, but we’ll see. It’s not going to be an argument or a lengthy conversation. It’s going to be a ‘yes’ or ‘no.’”

Do you think Dana White will convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!