Bryce Mitchell announces giveaway of an autographed poster of underwear from drill accident

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has announced a unique giveaway for fans.

‘Thug Nasty’ has quickly risen to be one of the most interesting fighters at 145 pounds. While his fighting style is fun, it’s his out-of-the-cage antics that have earned him many headlines. From discussing conspiracy theories to challenging Joe Rogan to a debate over the shape of the Earth, Mitchell has done it all.

However, before the Arkansas native was a contender at featherweight, he had an unfortunate incident. In 2018, Mitchell wasn’t known for much beyond his rough stint on The Ultimate Fighter. Despite not winning the show, he was given a UFC contract, which was the right call.

Despite joining the promotion that year, 2018 wasn’t full of highlights for Bryce Mitchell. That year, the featherweight made headlines because of an accident involving a drill. According to Mitchell, the drill became intertwined with his lower half, resulting in a lot of blood and a hospital stay.

Four years on from the incident, it appears that he has a good sense of humor about the situation. On Twitter, Mitchell announced a giveaway for when he gets 200,000 followers. When he hits that figure, one lucky fan will get an autographed poster of the featherweight’s famous bloody underwear photo.

I’m sendin this signed poster to one fan who retweets this once i hit 200,000 followers as a thank u. U’ll hav an autographed photo of my bloody boxers after I ripped my 🥜 open with that drill. pic.twitter.com/mFkXWAoKbn — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 5, 2022

The giveaway announcement comes at a big time for Bryce Mitchell. The featherweight contender is set to return at UFC 282 this Saturday on pay-per-view. Standing opposite the Arkansas native will be the undefeated Ilia Topuria.

‘El Matador’ is currently riding a three-fight knockout streak, but Mitchell isn’t worried. In fact, the featherweight believes that “nobody” will care when he defeats Topuria this Saturday. Regardless of how the fight goes, it can’t be any worse than his drill accident in 2018.

