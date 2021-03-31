Coach Winkeljohn believes Jon Jones would score a late finish in proposed heavyweight fight with Francis Ngannou

Mike Winkeljohn, the striking coach of UFC superstar Jon Jones, believes his pupil will score a late finish if he fights Francis Ngannou.

Jones and Ngannou are primed to fight each other if “Bones” can come together financially on a deal with the UFC. If cooler heads can prevail and the UFC and Jones can work together, then this is the fight to make. If the Jones vs. Ngannou fight does happen, then there is no doubt in the mind of Winkeljohn that Jones can finish “The Predator” late.

“I expect Jon Jones to just take the plate and hit a home run. There’s no doubt about it. You know what? It’s about Jon imposing his will and fighting where he wants, and where he doesn’t want to, he won’t be there in the fight. So, it’s all about Jon Jones’ mentality and how smart he is. He’s got the experience on Francis, there’s no doubt about that, and Jon’s a big guy now. People would be surprised. He’s been hammering the weights, lifting. His power doubles, he can launch people over his head like crazy. He’s just so strong everywhere, and he hasn’t lost any speed. I think people are going have a great new look at the better Jon Jones in the future,” Winkeljohn told Submission Radio (h/t MMAjunkie.com.)

“Oh gosh, Jon finishes him late in the fight. I think Jon, after some ground-and-pound, will end up tapping Francis out late in the fight.”

Jones vs. Ngannou is a very intriguing fight if it does end up happening. Jones is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and has some of the best fight IQ in the sport, not to mention one of the best chins and five-round cardio. Ngannou is a big hitter, no doubt, so it will be interesting to see if Jones can take his biggest shots and keep on chugging.

Do you agree with Mike Winkeljohn that Jon Jones would finish Francis Ngannou late?