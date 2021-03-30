Francis Ngannou sends a message to Jon Jones: Get ready for the biggest challenge of your life

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sent a message to Jon Jones, telling him to get ready for the biggest challenge of his life.

Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to capture the promotion’s heavyweight crown, and it’s expected that he fights Jones in his first title defense. Of course, Jones is currently involved in a public battle with UFC president Dana White over fighter pay, so it’s no sure thing that fight happens. But if you ask Ngannou, he wants the UFC to get the fight done because Jones is the man that he wants to see standing across the cage from him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in the days after winning the UFC heavyweight title, Ngannou sent a message to Jones: get ready, because a date with “The Predator” is coming soon.

“Well, my message to Jon would be to get ready and to be serious and to put in the work because it’s going to happen, the biggest challenge of his life. I won’t be going in there to play with him like those guys have been doing. It’s going to feel different. He can put whatever weight he wants on him, that doesn’t take anything less of my strength and my power,” Ngannou said.

Ngannou vs. Jones is one of the biggest fights the UFC can make right now, and it will all come down to if the promotion pays “Bones” what he’s worth. For his part, Ngannou is hoping that the UFC is able to come to an agreement with Jones. It’s the fight that he wants and it’s the fight he hopes happens next. But ultimately, it’s not up to Ngannou, but instead, it’s up to the UFC and to Jones to strike a deal with each other financially.

Do you think the UFC will be able to get the Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones fight booked?