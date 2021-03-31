Anderson Silva shares cryptic metaphor following move from the UFC to boxing

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva shared a cryptic message with his fans following his move from the Octagon to boxing.

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that Silva will be taking his talents to the boxing ring to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June in Mexico. Silva was unceremoniously booted from the UFC last fall following a knockout loss to Uriah Hall. The soon-to-be-46-year-old Brazilian was not performing well in the UFC, and with the promotion in roster-cutting mode, one of the sport’s idols was let go. However, Silva still has the itch to compete and if the UFC doesn’t want him, then he’s happy to head to boxing and take on a new challenge.

Taking to his Instagram following the news of the Silva vs. Chavez Jr. boxing match, “The Spider” shared a cryptic message with his fans about making the move to the boxing ring.

“If the dream is over, go to another bakery,” Silva said, adding the caption, “Get the hint.”

Although Silva is soon to be 46 years old and currently on a three-fight losing skid, you have to remember those losses came against Hall, Jared Cannonier, and Israel Adesanya, three of the top-15 ranked fighters in the world at 185lbs. Despite losing all three of those fights, Silva believes he still has something left to give combat sports. For years, he was trying to make the move to the boxing ring to take on Roy Jones Jr., but UFC president Dana White wouldn’t let him out of his UFC contract to compete in boxing. Now that he’s done with the UFC and with MMA, Silva is now free to pursue other opportunities, and one of those is this boxing fight against Cesar Chavez Jr., where Silva can realize his dream.

How do you think Anderson Silva will perform in boxing?