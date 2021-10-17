Coach Jim West issues statement following corner advice to Aspen Ladd in UFC Vegas 40 loss

Coach Jim West issued a statement following his corner advice to Aspen Ladd in her UFC Vegas 40 main event loss on Saturday night.

West is Ladd’s head coach at MMA GOLD as well as her boyfriend and longtime partner. During Saturday’s main event fight featuring Ladd and Norma Dumont, West’s coaching tactics in-between rounds were met with criticism. The coach appeared to be visibly upset with his fighter and he had to raise his voice in order to get her attention. There were fans, media, and fellow fighters who took to social media and criticized West for his coaching advice. Even UFC commentator Michael Bisping was not a fan of his corner advice.

In the wake of the controversy, West took to his social media to issue a statement about his coaching in the Ladd vs. Dumont fight. In the statement, West took full responsibility for the loss. As far as West goes, he believed that with his fighter being down three rounds to none that she needed to hear a pep talk and not technical advice. That being said, he acknowledged that what he said sounded harsh and he regrets the way he came across.

West on Ladd vs. Dumont: Tonight was not our night. It’s been our night many many times at the highest level but not tonight. I blame myself. Though it may not be my fault. it’s not up for debate. I take all the blame. Yes after the first couple rounds I may have been a little harsh but i know aspen and at that time technical conversation was not in the cards being down 3 rounds. Nonetheless i own it and i am sorry @aspenladd from the bottom of my heart I will continue to be better each time @mmajunkiedotcom @theschmozone @arielhelwani

What did you think of the coaching from Jim West against Aspen Ladd at UFC Vegas 40?