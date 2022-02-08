Jorge Masvidal says the UFC will release Colby Covington after the beating he puts on him: “I’m gonna f**k you up”

Jorge Masvidal has sent a violent warning to Colby Covington.

The former roommates and best friends turned enemies, are set to headline UFC 272 on March 5 in a highly-anticipated fight. The two have made it clear they are looking to finish one another and now less than a month away from the fight, Masvidal took to social media to release a heated warning to Covington.

“At the home, the temple, home to some real motherf*****rs. Left and right, I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf*****r, any bad motherf*****rs here. But not your b***h ass that got kicked out from here,” Masvidal said in a Twitter video. “Damn, man, I know it hurts every time you see that s**t. I know what a sensitive b***h you are and how you read comments and cry. I can’t imagine every time you see this symbol, it just hurts, man. Keep talking s**t though. I can’t wait. March 5th is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple.

“Not only am I going to break your face in a very violent way but the UFC is going to see you’re such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro,” Masvidal continued. “Then it’s going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight, maybe you can co-main event or some s**t like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you, in any show. I’m gonna f**k you up, man. Keep talking that s**t though. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, b****h. Never forget.”

Jorge Masvidal is coming off the back-to-back losses to Kamaru Usman for the belt, including being knocked out in the last fight. However, he has the chance to get right back into the title picture if he does end up knocking out Colby Covington as he says.

What do you make of Jorge Masvidal’s video to Colby Covington?